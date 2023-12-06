"Bring your best singing voice" for Shrewsbury's Carols in the Square

The event, which is a hugely popular attraction in Shrewsbury’s festive calendar, kicks off from 5.30pm with music for all the family.

Shrewsbury Town Council is organising the concert, which will be broadcast live on BBC Radio Shropshire hosted by Adam Green and Clare Ashford from 6pm until 7pm.

Music will be provided by Shrewsbury Brass Band with members of Shrewsbury Male Voice Choir leading the crowds with renditions of classic Christmas carols including Silent Night, On the First Day of Christmas and O Little Town of Bethlehem.

Song sheets will be available on the night and are also available to download from the website.

People all around the world will be able to watch the concert online thanks to Shrewsbury-based company, Microvideo, which will be streaming the event live

Helen Ball, town clerk, said: “I am really excited for our Carols in the Square concert which is a fantastic way to mark the festive season just before Christmas.

"We have worked tremendously hard to put on this well-loved event and I am looking forward to seeing and hearing all the people in the Square.

“Bring your best singing voice, grab a song sheet and come along for some festive fun!”

“Special thanks must go to our sponsors, Veolia, for their continued support in helping us to stage this popular festive event and also to MicroVideo for live streaming the concert for those unable to attend.”

To allow the Carols in the Square event to be held safely, there will be road closures in place on Wyle Cop (towards the town centre), High Street and Princess Street, which will be closed from 4.30pm until around 7.30pm.

The Square will be closed all day, from 8am until around 7.30pm.

The Darwin Shopping Centre will be open until 8pm, whilst many of the town’s independent retailers will also be open late.