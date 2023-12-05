Period barn converted into stunning four-bedroom house on the market near Shrewsbury

The Grade II listed barn conversion in Pitchford, Condover has gone on the market for £775,000 from Knight Frank, and is in the heart of the county's countryside, overlooking views to the Wrekin.

The detached house has four en suite bedrooms and a range of reception rooms that provide flexible living space with a great deal of character throughout.

A large entrance hall connects through to the kitchen with a breakfast bar and a range of fitted cupboards and opening into a snug with door onto the garden. There is a utility and walk in pantry set off the kitchen.

The dining room is dual aspect and, directly off the kitchen, opens into the drawing room which has double doors with further opening onto the garden, a feature fireplace with wood burning stove and vaulted ceiling with exposed trusses.

The ground floor is completed with a double bedroom with en suite shower room. Upstairs are three en suite bedrooms, two having fitted wardrobes.

There is oil fired central heating and double glazing throughout. The barn falls into the curtilage of a Grade II listed farmhouse.

The gardens wrap around the barn and include gravelled pathways, terraces, lawns and borders and are interspersed with mature trees, plants and shrubs with a small orchard area including plum, apple and cherry trees to the side of the house.

"The views from the rear are exceptional, looking out over paddocks and farmland towards The Wrekin," said Kevin Boulton from estate agent Knight Frank.

To the front of the house is a gravelled driveway with access to an electric vehicle charging point. A separate driveway to the side of the house provides more parking spaces and the double garage, which has been converted into a studio / hobbies room with power and water connected.

There is a garden shed and green house as well as raised vegetable beds.

For more information or for viewing, visit: knightfrank.co.uk/properties/residential/for-sale/pitchford-condover-shrewsbury-shropshire-sy5/SHR012369786