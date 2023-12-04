Warm memories of loved one lost help keep out the cold for 25th annual Lights of Love ceremony

People held dedicated lights as darkness fell at Shrewsbury's Severn Hospice on Sunday afternoon making for what the organisers called a "moving occasion, full of poignancy and power."

Harley - Mai Gerard age 4..

Heather Tudor, Severn Hospice Chief Executive, said: “This is our 25th Lights of Love and its moments of reflection and remembrance have lost none of their poignancy and power; it is such a moving occasion.

“I must thank everyone who supported the event for making the whole afternoon so special.

"Despite the weather, there was such a warm atmosphere, and when our Lights of Love tree was lit, carrying all those lights dedicated to the memory of loved ones, it really captured a moment.

“The whole service is part of our continuation of care and I hope everyone who attended was able to take some comfort from it.”

Donations from the event at the hospice at Bicton Heath help to fund the care provided by the organisation which relies on public donations.

The Lights of Love tree shone with illuminations that have been dedicated to the memory of much loved individuals. Shrewsbury Male Voice Choir and Shrewsbury Brass Band provided the musical accompaniment to what is always such a poignant service.

The poignant service – moved this year to a more intimate space on the Shrewsbury site – culminated with a candlelit moment of silent reflection, before the Christmas tree festooned with lights dedicated to those being remembered was lit.

Angie Holston and Sue Fisher..

The event brought together hundreds of local families to celebrate and remember the lives of loved ones missing at Christmas. The tree has thousands of lights in it is a powerful and moving symbol for families remembering.

Last year’s Lights of Love was the first held in person since the pandemic and the first at the hospice’s new community services centre. A free shuttlebus was being provided this year to help attendees.

Parking is free at the park and ride and the buses, provided by Minsterley Motors, shuttled regularly, dropping people off yards from where the service takes place.

Selected car parks on the business park on Clayton Way were also open for free and marshals assisted on the day.