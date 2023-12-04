Treasury to be asked for 'mind-blowing' £500 million to stop River Severn flooding

Shrewsbury MP Daniel Kawczynski has had talks with the Chancellor, Jeremy Hunt, about the business plan for the 'holistic' approach to stopping the now annual misery of flooding in Shrewsbury, Ironbridge and towns further south on the course of the river - the longest in England and Wales.

He hopes the plan can go to the Treasury this week.

MP Daniel Kawczynski on the river boat which took a Treasury delegation along the Severn

The MP agreed the £500 million plan was a mind-blowing sum of money but said the results would be "transformational".

And he said the benefits it would bring would more than make up for the spending.

Following the talks with Mr Hunt on Friday Mr Kawcyznski has asked the River Severn Partnership, with which he is involved, to officially send the business plan to the Treasury.