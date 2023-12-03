Road closures for works and repairs across Shropshire this coming week

Shropshire Council said that the closure would affect Marche Lane at Halfway House.

It will be closed from 8am to 4pm on December 5.

The closure is to allow workers from National Grid to carry out pole changes in the area.

An alternative route will be signposted throughout the work.

Starting tomorrow, another road will also be shut for two days.

The county council's highways department said that the closure would affect Church Lane in Boningale.

The closure is required for workers to dig down, locate a break and then carry out repairs.

An alternative route via the A464 and Patshull Lane will be available.

Also starting tomorrow, traffic will be banned from Mile Bank Road in Whitchurch.

The closure will last for 12 days according to Shropshire Council.

The authority said the closure is required for BT Openreach’s engineers to get safe access to carriageway boxes.

Throughout the work an alternative route will be in place and signposted.