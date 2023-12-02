Car hits tree at busy Shrewsbury roundabout

The incident took place at the Reabrook Roundabout, near Old Potts Way.

The fire service said they were alerted to the situation at around 11.40pm, receiving a call that a car crash had taken place.

Shropshire Fire and Rescue service sent one crew to the scene from Shrewsbury Fire Station, who used what was described as 'small gear' to make the vehicle safe.

They said the incident had involved 'one private saloon vehicle in collision with tree'.

No one was reported as being trapped and the crew finished at the scene shortly before 1am.