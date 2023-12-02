Christmas fair to take place at care home

The Lime Trees care home in Shrewsbury will be hosting the event from 1pm on Saturday, December 9.

All are welcome to browse stalls for Christmas gifts, visit Santa in his Lime Trees grotto, enjoy refreshments and get creative in a Best Decorated Gingerbread House Competition.

All gingerbread and decorating equipment will be provided.

Guests will also be able to take part in a Lime Trees grotto photoshoot with their loved ones and take away a digital copy as a souvenir.

Karen Williams, the home manager at Lime Trees, said: "We can’t wait to welcome everyone through our doors for a Christmas celebration to remember.

"All are welcome, and we’ll have something for everybody to enjoy, so please come along and bring your families and friends."

The Christmas Fair will take place at Lime Trees care home, Oteley Road, Shrewsbury.

For information call the Lime Trees on 01743 583 445 or email lime.trees@idealcarehomes.co.uk.