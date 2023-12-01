The incident took place just before 5pm on Thursday on a stretch to the road between Bicton Heath and Montford Bridge near Shrewsbury.

Police, Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service and West Midlands Ambulance Service all attended.

There were significant traffic queues in the area as a result of the incident.

Fire crews crew worked to make one vehicle safe while casualties were attended by the ambulance service.

A spokesperson for West Midlands Ambulance Service said: “We were called at 4.41pm to a road traffic collision involving five cars on Preston Montford Lane in Calcott Bitcoin, Shrewsbury.

"One ambulance and a paramedic officer attended the scene. Upon arrival we found three patients from the cars.

"All three were assessed and had sustained minor injuries. They received self care advice from ambulance staff before being discharged at the scene.”

Three fire crews were sent from Shrewsbury and Baschurch, as well as an operations officer. They remained at the scene for around half an hour.

The crash was on the same stretch of road as another two-car collision four days earlier, which left one man dead and two other people needing hospital treatment.

A passing ambulance came across the incident at 7.23pm and a second ambulance and a paramedic officer arrived at the scene near the Churncote Roundabout with the A458 shortly at around 7.20pm on Sunday.

The drive of one car died at the scene while the driver and passenger were taken to Royal Shrewsbury Hospital.