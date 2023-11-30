Chronicle Christmas Market returning to Shrewsbury

The Shrewsbury Chronicle Christmas Market returns to the town's Square on Friday, December 15 and Saturday, December 16.

The festive market will operate on both days from 9am to 5pm.

The market is a celebration of artisan local food, drink and crafts that are exhibited at the two monthly markets held in The Square throughout the year.

Organiser Jennifer Jones said: “We aim to showcase the very best of quality products that this area provides. We only invite local producers to sustain the local economy and these producers brave all the elements thrown at them through the year.

"The food producers are packed full of gold award winners like Tootsweets confectionery, Heather's Harvest chutneys and preserves, Stokes of Ellesmere pork pies, Shropshire Salumi, Berwick organic longhorn beef, Muckleton meats, Paradise Bites Mediterranean food, Lalita Kumari Indian street food and much, much more.

George Evans from the Shropshire Macaron Company will be at the Chronicle Christmas Market in December

"Novel gifts are aplenty including Sue Chadwick jewellery, Fieldfare candles, Garfield Davies woodturner, Liz Bowden glass beads, Pots and Dots pottery, Kinki Glass from Jackfield, who supply the Dorchester Hotel with their unique glasswares; Wingers silversmiths, Lindsey Bucknor photography, Julian Road country clothing and florists will be in attendance for those wishing to buy flowers and Christmas wreaths.

"Hot food will be available throughout the days with Castlemoors hog roast, Mukaase foods North African inspired curry dishes, Indian street food, Little Blue Elephant's delightful quiches and soups plus Rowton Vineyards mulled wine.

"We have a passionate dedicated group of producers who combine to make an amazing experience in the heart of our county town and we are so grateful for the support we receive from both local and visiting shoppers.

"Shrewsbury has responded so well after the Covid lockdown and this market has become one of the very best events in the region, giving our beautiful town centre a real boost."