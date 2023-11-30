Shropshire barracks to be used to house 200 Afghan nationals who fled the Taliban

The plan to house the individuals at Nesscliff Training Area is part of the Government's Afghan Relocations and Assistance Policy (ARAP).

The scheme sees Afghan nationals who worked for or with the UK Government relocate to Britain either as individuals or with a partner, dependent children or other eligible family members.

Shropshire Councillor Ed Potter said he was made aware of the plans last week.

The Conservative councillor for Loton said: "It was brought to my attention last week that Nesscliffe Training Camp has been earmarked by the UK Home Office and the MoD for plans to house 200 Afghan individuals (a mixture of single people and families) to be housed temporarily at Nesscliffe Barracks in Shropshire.

"I understand these are people who have been identified as part of the Government’s Afghan Relocations and Assistance Policy (ARAP) which offers Afghan nationals who worked for or with the UK Government relocation to the UK.

"This group of Afghans have not been in the UK before and I must stress they are not asylum seekers and all have the right to be in the country."

He added that the site, which is run by the MoD, was to be used as 'transitional accommodation', which will see the Afghan people housed at the barracks for a maximum of six weeks before being moved onto a settled housing option, which could be anywhere in the UK.

"Over the past few days I have received a number of updates and have worked with Shropshire Council who have been liaising with the Home Office and MoD to establish what might be required and any potential impacts on the community," added Councillor Potter.

"I have been assured that the vast majority of the support needed for these individuals and families is being provided on the camp by the MoD and other agencies locally.

"Nesscliffe has had a long association with the military and supporting those leaving and returning from conflict zones around the globe.

"I hope as a community we can support those in need. I appreciate there may be questions so please do not hesitate to contact me via my email or telephone number below and I will try and assist wherever possible."

A spokesperson for Shropshire Council said: "We're working with health colleagues to plan for the arrivals. The MoD has the majority of responsibility for services to these individuals whilst on the base.

"Over the winter, we'll also have a further 17 Afghan families arriving at the MoD’s Cosford base. These arrivals are part of the planned and settled Afghan households being placed by the Home Office around the country.

"We're providing the majority of the support and integration around these arrivals and linking with Telford & Wrekin Council, who are also supporting families on the base.

"Neither group of Afghans in Shropshire under this scheme are asylum seekers, and all have the right to be in the country."