Work begins on 106 new homes on outskirts of Shrewsbury next to other new estate

Shropshire Council's northern planning committee gave the green light to proposals for 106 houses on land at Churncote at the start of the year.

Work on Anwyl Homes' 11.3-acre site, to be named Five Oaks, has now begun.

The homes, next to the A458 Welshpool Road and Gains Park Way, will be only yards from 340 houses being built on the opposite side of Welshpool Road.