Shrewsbury teenagers drowned in car crash during North Wales camping trip, inquest hears

The inquests into the deaths of Jevon Hirst, 16, Harvey Owen, 17, Wilf Fitchett, 17, and Hugo Morris, 18, all from the Shropshire area, were opened and adjourned on Wednesday.

None of the teenagers' families attended the brief four-minute hearing in which Kate Robertson, HM Coroner for North West Wales, stated the provisional cause of their deaths was drowning.

She said: "Police investigations remain ongoing at this time. Only when all investigations are completed, will the time come for the inquest to determine what happened.

“This is a court that is led by evidence, speculation is unhelpful, at this stage compassion will achieve far more than media curiosity.”

The car had left the A4085 at Garreg, near Tremadog, overturned, and was partially submerged in water, North Wales Police said.

The force wants dashcam footage from anyone travelling on the A4085 between Penrhyndeudraeth and Beddgelert in either direction between 11am on Sunday November 19 and 10am on Tuesday November 21.

In a tribute, Harvey’s mother Crystal Owen described him as “a unique and special person who touched so many people along the way”.

She said: “There is never a time to lose a child but this feels so much more gut wrenching as he was literally thriving in life and had everything to live for.”

Wilf’s girlfriend, Maddi Corfield, posted a tribute online, writing: “I love you so much, I’m going to miss you forever.

“The sweetest and most loving boy I’ve ever known. I hope you know how much I love you, gorgeous.”