Man dies and two injured in Shrewsbury A5 crash

West Midlands Ambulance Service said it had been called at 7.19pm to the junction of the A5 and the A458 near Bicton on Sunday night.

A passing ambulance came across the incident at 7.23pm and a second ambulance and a paramedic officer arrived at the scene shortly after.

A West Midlands Ambulance Service spokeswoman said: “On arrival, crews found two cars had been involved in a collision.

“The driver of the first car, a man, had suffered critical injuries and sadly, despite everyone’s best efforts, he could not be saved and was confirmed dead at the scene.

“The female passenger of the second car was treated by ambulance staff for serious injuries whilst the driver, a man, was treated for injuries not believed to be serious.

“They were both conveyed on blue lights to Royal Shrewsbury Hospital for further treatment.”

The A5 was closed overnight between the A458 near Shrewsbury (west) Churncote Roundabout and the B4396 near Dovaston. The road reopened by 2am, according to National Highways: West Midlands.