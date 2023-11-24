Bridge Closure in preparation for major works

Cressage Bridge which carries the B4380 over the river, will be closed during those times on December 5 and 6.

Shropshire Council said it was while investigation work is carried out ahead of a planned bridge strengthening scheme.

A spokesperson said: "To carry out the investigation work safely it will be necessary to close the bridge to vehicular traffic. When the road is closed, traffic will be diverted by a signed diversion route.

"Access over the bridge for pedestrians and dismounted cyclists will remain available throughout the work, and access to frontages will be maintained up to the bridge closure."

The work will be carried out by Shropshire Council’s term maintenance contractor Kier, with supervision being provided by WSP on behalf of the council.

The main strengthening scheme is being proposed to take place at some point between the end of January and the end of May 2024 and is expected to last approximately three months.

"Further details will be provided nearer the time."