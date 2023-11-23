Roadworks to mean major diversion on busy Shropshire route

Shropshire Council has confirmed the A528 Shrewsbury to Ellesmere Road will be closed between Myddle and Burlton on Thursday, November 30, and Friday, December 1, for road surfacing work.

The work will take place from 9.30am and 4pm each day, when the road will be closed from the A528 Marton junction at Myddle, to the B4397 junction at Burlton.

A council spokesman said: "Access to properties with the closure will be maintained when it is safe to do so. Staff on site will be able to help with access.

"A signed diversion will be in place maintaining ‘A-road’ classification. Depending on their vehicle type people may be able to choose their own shorter diversion route.

"During the closure there will be no access to Harmer Hill from Burlton."