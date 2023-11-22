Shrewsbury Christmas lights switch-on cancelled after tragic deaths of four teenagers

The council announced it has taken the "respectful decision" to cancel the lights switch-on that had been due to take place in the town square tonight with organised entertainment.

Clockwise from top left: Jevon Hirst, Wilf Fitchett, Harvey Owen and Hugo Morris. Photo: North Wales Police

It comes after North Wales Police confirmed that officers searching for four missing teenagers from the town had found four bodies in a crashed car in Wales yesterday morning.

A statement from Shrewsbury Town Council this morning said: "Following the tragic news yesterday we have taken the respectful decision to cancel the lights switch-on, scheduled for this evening.

A notice explaining the decision to cancel

"Our thoughts go out to all who are caught up in this terrible tragedy."