Shrewsbury Christmas lights switch-on cancelled after tragic deaths of four teenagers
Shrewsbury's town council has cancelled tonight's Christmas lights switch-on in the wake of the tragic news that four teenagers from the town have died in Wales.
The council announced it has taken the "respectful decision" to cancel the lights switch-on that had been due to take place in the town square tonight with organised entertainment.
It comes after North Wales Police confirmed that officers searching for four missing teenagers from the town had found four bodies in a crashed car in Wales yesterday morning.
A statement from Shrewsbury Town Council this morning said: "Following the tragic news yesterday we have taken the respectful decision to cancel the lights switch-on, scheduled for this evening.
"Our thoughts go out to all who are caught up in this terrible tragedy."