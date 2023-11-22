Before Prime Minister's Questions on Wednesday, the Prime Minister said the "thoughts of the whole House" would be with the loved ones of Jevon Hirst, Wilf Fitchett, Harvey Owen and Hugo Morris.

Sir Keir went on to say: "It's a living nightmare for any parent and I can hardly begin to imagine their loss."

Tributes and messages of condolence for the four young men have been shared across Shrewsbury and beyond.