Mountain rescue team confirms they have checked car parks in search for four missing Shrewsbury lads

The Ogwen Valley Mountain Rescue Organisation has been called out on Monday evening to check car parks in the area.

A spokesperson for the North Wales Mountain Rescue Association said: "Ogwen Valley MRO, a NWMRA team, was called out yesterday evening to perform initial checks of car parks."

North Wales Police say they have concerns for four young males missing from the Harlech/Porthmadog area since the morning of November 19, 2023.

The police say the four males are Jevon Hirst, Harvey Owen, Wilf Henderson and Hugo Morris. They were travelling in a Silver Ford Fiesta registration HY14GVO.

Any sightings please contact North Wales Police and quote ref num A184194

The Star understands that Wilf's surname may be Fitchett, not Henderson, and we are seeking to confirm this with North Wales Police who have been asked for more information.