Shropshire's Labour leader warns of schools funding crisis

Councillor Julia Buckley said this would hit schools already suffering from real terms cuts in budgets and spiralling costs.

She said schools had already been hit due to teachers' pay being increased by 6.5 per cent with only three per cent was funded by the Department of Further Education.

Councillor Buckley said similarly, there is a lack of clarity on how pay increases for teaching assistants and other non-teaching staff will be funded.

"As a result, schools are facing tremendous pressures,” she said.

The Department for Education last month admitted to miscalculating the amounts of funding due to be granted to state schools in England next year.

Analysis of updated funding figures released by Labour has found that schools in Shropshire will be on average £13,581 worse off, or £56 per pupil down, next year because of the miscalculation.

Councillor Buckley added: “With Shropshire Council already having to confront its own budget deficit estimated at £51 million, unless the Government supports Shropshire schools, the forthcoming period could prove very difficult as these schools have to find funding for these additional costs.”

Bridget Phillipson MP, Labour’s Shadow Education Secretary, said: “Labour’s priority will be to put education at the heart of national life again and to rebuild the trust between schools, families and government so that we can drive high and rising standards in our classrooms, supporting children to achieve and thrive.”

“We will start by recruiting 6,500 more teachers and put mental health counsellors in every secondary school, paid for by ending private schools’ tax breaks.”