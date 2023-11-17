Car crashes into lamppost on A5 roundabout near Shrewsbury

Police and firefighters rushed to Preston Island on the A5 on Friday morning after a single vehicle collided with lamp post.

The incident occurred just after 5am.

Firefighters say they made the vehicle electrically safe and controlled fluids to prevent entry into a drainage system.

The stop message, which indicates the scene was under control, was received at 5.30am.

A spokesperson from West Mercia Police said: "At around 4.55am this morning, we were called to a report of a car that had crashed into a lamppost on the A5 Preston roundabout. No injuries were recorded"