Road closures to be aware of across Shropshire this week

One closure will affect Benthall Lane in Broseley. The council said the road would be shut to traffic from 8am to 4pm on Sunday, November 19.

The closure is required to allow Openreach access to the network. An alternative route via the B4375, B4376, Bridgnorth Road, and the B4375 will be available.

A utilities company will be closing a road to carry out work to repair a ‘defective reinstatement’.

Shropshire Council has confirmed that St Mary’s Place in Shrewsbury will be closed to traffic on November 19, for the day.

The authority said that while the work takes place, the no entry and one-way order for Windsor Place will be rescinded.

Walkmill Road, Market Drayton, will be shut from Wednesday. Shropshire Council said the closure was to allow for a new water connection being installed.

An alternative route via Newtown, Phoenix Bank, High Street, Shropshire Street, Shrewsbury Road, Christ Church Lane, and Salisbury Road will be in place.

The A458 Stourbridge Road in Bridgnorth will be shut from 8pm to 6am for two nights from November 16.

The closure is to allow for multievo carriageway repairs.

An alternative route via the A458, the A449, A456, and A442 will be in place.