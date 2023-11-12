Casualties reported following three vehicle crash in Shrewsbury

The collision involving three vehicles took places on the Whitchurch Road, Harlescott, at about 7.45pm.

Ambulance, police and the fire service were all on scene.

The road was closed for the emergency services to help the casualties.

Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service said two fire crews and an operations officer when to the scene.

Eye witnesses said firefighters had to release some of the casualties.

The fire service said crew members made all the vehicles safe.

"All casualties were left in the care of the ambulance service," a spokesperson said.

People were also reported injured in a collision in Hodnet, near Market Drayton.

The alarm was raised at 7.23pm after a vehicle collided with a parked car in The Grove in the village.

A fire crew from Hodnet was quickly on the scene and was able to make both vehicles safe.

A spokesperson for Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service said the casualties were left in the care of ambulance crews.