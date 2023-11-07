Shropshire Star
Councillor fears 'draconian' plans could see owners fined over dog mess – even if it's cleaned up

Dog owners could be fined for "the audacity" of allowing their dog to foul in an area where the public has access – regardless of whether it's cleared up – a councillor fears.

By Megan Howe
Under the proposals, dogs will be prohibited from fouling in the public area even if you pay for access or the mess is cleared up

Ludlow councillor Andy Boddington's claims come after Shropshire Council launched a public consultation to gather feedback on plans to implement a Public Spaces Protection Order (PSPO) for the prevention of dog fouling and the collection and disposal of dog waste by dog owners.

