Councillor fears 'draconian' plans could see owners fined over dog mess – even if it's cleaned up
Dog owners could be fined for "the audacity" of allowing their dog to foul in an area where the public has access – regardless of whether it's cleared up – a councillor fears.
By Megan Howe
Published
Ludlow councillor Andy Boddington's claims come after Shropshire Council launched a public consultation to gather feedback on plans to implement a Public Spaces Protection Order (PSPO) for the prevention of dog fouling and the collection and disposal of dog waste by dog owners.