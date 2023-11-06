Bonfire night led to two call-outs for fire crews in town

A crew turned out to Six Acres in the town at 5.30pm to reports of an unexploded firework in a garden.

Upon inspection it was discovered that the firework had already been lit and used. The firefigthers retrieved the firework from the garden.

At 7.30pm a crew turned out to reports of a fire in the open on the playing fields at Kynaston Road, Harlescott.

The reports of a small fire in the open proved to be a small bonfire near the end of its burn. It was left to burn out.

There was an unrelated bonfire night call at 0.37am on Monday to Wingfield Gardens in Ditherington.

A crew discovered a quantity of rubbish on fire and brought it under control within half an hour.