Road outside Shrewsbury school to be permanently closed at drop-off and pick up times

The system has been in operation at Coleham Primary School in Shrewsbury since November 2020.

Now Shropshire Council has said that the traffic order which makes it possible has been made permanent.

Under the terms of the order, which came into force on November 2, cars are not permitted to drive on Greyfriars Road, between the junctions with Longden Coleham and Salters Lane from 8.20am to 9am, and 2.50pm to 3.30pm, on school-days.

Residents who require access, pedal cycles, and emergency vehicles are exempt from the order.

Meanwhile, Shropshire Council has been asked to assess an number of applications for listed building consent.

They include a request for permission to replace second floor windows on the front of 7 Mill Street in Ludlow, as well as the installation of a balustrade.

The authority has also been asked to approve a new fire place surround for The Coach House at Mawley Hall, Cleobury Mortimer, as well as fire precaution improvement work at 60 Noble Street and 100 High Street in Wem.

A request to install a woodburner at Radnor Cottage, 3A Lower Street, Cleobury Mortimer, and an application for replacement and repair of windows at Hints Farm, Hints, Ludlow, has also been submitted.

Meanwhile the council has been asked to approve the conversion of a farm office into warden accommodation at Acton Pigott Farm, as well as the creation of a permanent workers home to replace a temporary home at West Burford.

Other proposals include requests for permission to put up two interpretation boards at St Peter’s Church in Adderley, as well as building a single storey extension to replace an existing conservatory at Maple Cottage, 58 St Mary’s Street, Bridgnorth.