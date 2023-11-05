In Pictures: Shropshire celebrates Bonfire Night 2023 with a bang

The county's skies were awash with a kaleidoscope of colours, with displays featuring different sequences and a variety of fireworks reached incredible heights.

Photo: Oswestry Town Council

Despite the wet and muddy evening, crowds were not put off, as people gathered in their warm winter coats and bobble hats to enjoy the spectacles.

Photo: Oswestry Town Council

Events were organised across the county in Oswestry, Telford, Wellington, Bridgnorth, Shrewsbury and Church Stretton.

And there are more events taking place tonightat Weston Park, Shifnal Cricket Club and Butler Sports Ground in Wem.

Oswestry

This was the first time the event has been held in Oswestry's Cae Glas Park, which hosts many events through the summer and was a central feature of the recent Britain in Bloom awards.

The fireworks evening was organised by Oswestry Town Council in partnership with Oswestry Borderland Rotary and was a free event with donations welcome to local charities.

Photo: Oswestry Town Council

Photo: Oswestry Town Council

Photo: Oswestry Town Council

Photo: Oswestry Town Council

Despite the wet and muddy evening, large crowds enjoyed the low sound fireworks, live music, fire breather and street food.

Oswestry Town mayor, Councillor Olly Rose said: “It was lovely to see so many people in the park braving the British weather.

Photo: Oswestry Town Council

"We are really pleased with the low sound fireworks, which still provide the ‘wow’ factor without causing too much noise, which can cause distress to people, local pets, and wildlife.”

Wellington

Telford Police were in attendance at Wellington Cricket Club last night for the fireworks display and said it was a "success despite the rain".

Neighbourhood Enforcement Officers were present to assist with parking issues and thanked everyone who parked considerably.

*Please send your awesome fireworks pictures to reporters@shropshirestar.co.uk.