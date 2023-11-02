Shrewsbury bonfire parking plea after wet weather threatens showground capacity

Organisers of the Shrewsbury Charity and Bonfire Spectacular at the DMOS People West Mid Showground are appealing for patience after the wet weather threatened the venue's parking capacity.

The event, which is still set to go ahead on Saturday sees thousands of people fill the Shrewsbury showground every year and is one of the county's largest bonfire celebrations.

Ian Bebbington, West Mid Showground's CEO, said the weather has thrown up some challenges for the riverside venue, and is asking revellers to park off-site if possible.

“We are really looking forward to our annual charity bonfire, which is always one of the major highlights of our year.

“However, the amount of rain we have had has inevitably affected parts of the showground, so we are expecting car parking capacity to be limited this year.

“We are asking if people can park in Frankwell or Raven Meadows car parks and take the short walk along the river to the showground to try to ease the number of vehicles coming onto the showground.

“As a thank you, we are offering to refund the £2 car parking charge for those using Frankwell and the £4 charge for those parking in Raven Meadows - we just ask people to show proof of parking at the main reception on the showground."

Live music is set to be provided by Rozalla, who had one of the hits of the 90s with ‘Everybody’s Free’, along with Shrewsbury singer Robbie Jones and The 90s Revival DJ set.

Two fireworks displays will light up the night sky, the first one at 6.15pm intended to be a quieter display suitable for young children, and the second ‘blockbuster’ display taking place at 7.45pm.

Tickets to the event are still available to purchase online and people will be able to pay on the gate, but the organisers are advising to book ahead.

All proceeds will go to the Shropshire and West Midlands Agricultural Society’s Rural Charity which ensures the showground can continue as part of the community, along with allowing the society to make donations throughout the year to various groups and organisations.