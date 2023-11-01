Vigil held in Shrewsbury to "say goodbye" to animals heading to slaughter

On Monday, October 23, five members of the Animal Save movement held a vigil outside the ABP abattoir in Harlescott, Shrewsbury, filming the animals heading to slaughter.

The purpose of the vigil was to raise awareness of the industry, the animals going to slaughter and to "be their voice" by filming, taking pictures and sharing these online.

Animal rights campaigners outside ABP meat processing group, Shrewsbury

Jo Reff, a member of the vigil group, said: "It's about raising awareness and showing the world what's happening so that people can make their own choices.

"It was created by Animal Save, but we now do it all over the country, it's a completely peaceful way of having a chance to say goodbye."

This particular vigil saw trailers loaded with cows, but Jo said the vigils apply to all animals who are taken to slaughter including hens, pigs and sheep.

"Many people when they know the truth and when they see that they are sentient beings do go vegan as a result because they feel pain just as we do," Jo added.

Jo said she went vegan around 2008 after first deciding to use cruelty-free makeup products.

"Many years ago I was vegetarian but then when I found out about the dairy industry and for us to have milk a cow has to be forced pregnant.

"Back then I didn't know any vegans but it's massively growing and it's amazing. You go into cafe's and there's alternative options to everything and it's so easy now."

Jo went on to say that the Animal Save movement often works with the abattoir's and farmers so that the vigils can take place.

She added: "A lot of abattoirs, they do work with us, and they know it's a completely peaceful protest and there's no aggression, we just want that chance to say goodbye.

"And we don't want to direct anger at farmers because it's making them aware that there's lots of ways that they can do plant-based farming and looking at ways to help them with that."

The vigils take place across Shropshire and the West Midlands around once a month.

Animal Save Movement’s mission is to spread the idea that every person has a "moral duty to bear witness, end animal agriculture and reforest the Earth".