Two men airlifted to hospital after serious A458 crash south of Shrewsbury

Two cars crashed on the A458 at Harley, between Much Wenlock and Cressage, south of Shrewsbury, with all emergency services responding to 999 calls at around 2pm.

Police urged motorists to avoid the area, saying: "The A458 between Cressage and much Wenlock is closed whilst police deal with a serious collision. The road is expected to be closed for some time."

Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service said crews from Shrewsbury and Wellington were called to a crash involving two vehicles.

In a statement on social media, the service said: "Two men were cut free from the cars," adding that both were taken to hospital, one by the Midlands Air Ambulance and the other by West Midlands Ambulance Service.

A photo from the scene showed a dark Seat on the grass verge, surrounded by firefighters, while a grey Nissan Micra was left stranded on the wrong side of the road. Both cars were severely damaged.

West Midlands Ambulance Service confirmed both men were airlifted to hospital, with one needing advanced life support.

Two ambulances, a paramedic officer, the Air Ambulance Critical Care Car from Cosford and the Midlands Air Ambulances from Cosford and Strensham were sent to the scene.

A spokeswoman said: “On arrival, crews discovered two cars had been involved in a collision.

“One male patient was found in a critical condition and ambulance staff immediately began administering advanced life support before he was airlifted to Queen Elizabeth Hospital Birmingham for further treatment.

“A second man was cut free from his vehicle with the assistance of fire colleagues and treated by medics for serious injuries before being airlifted to the same hospital for further treatment.”

Emergency crews are currently making the area safe.

The AA Roadwatch site said: "Road closed and queueing traffic due to crash on A458 Harley Road both ways between the Harley turn off and Severn Way. The road is now fully closed to assist emergency services."