Councillor receives MBE recognition from Princess Royal

Councillor Heather Kidd with her daughters after receiving her MBE

Heather Kidd, Shropshire Councillor for Chirbury and Worthen, was awarded the honour for her service to rural communities during a ceremony at Windsor Castle.

The Liberal Democrat Councillor said the honour highlighted how important it was to fight to ensure rural areas have the same services as urban areas – be it for health, roads, broadband or mobile phone signals.

Councillor Kidd has gained a reputation as a fierce advocate for fair access to health services across the county during her time on both Shropshire Shropshire Council and South Shropshire District Council.

Speaking after receiving her MBE Councillor Kidd said it was recognition that rural communities need to be given a voice.

She said: "Having spent 25 years trying hard to stand up for this sparsely populated area, I am delighted to accept this award. There has never been a more important time to highlight the problems of rural people in Shropshire.

"This award recognises that rural communities need a voice.

"I’m accepting this award not just for myself but for all those who work tirelessly, often in a voluntary capacity, for their communities across Shropshire and seldom get any recognition."

A former teacher in Bishop's Castle, Councillor Kidd was elected as South Shropshire district councillor for Chirbury in 1997 and served until 2007.

She has been Shropshire Councillor for Chirbury and Worthen from 2009 to the present.

When she was the leader of South Shropshire District Council from 2001 to 2007 she oversaw the introduction of a number of innovative schemes, including a ground-breaking initiative to provide affordable homes for local people.