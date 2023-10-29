Thousands of pumpkin pickers pack in to Shrewsbury patch enjoying Halloween boost

Joe Hamer of Arscott Farm in Pontesford said he has struggled to meet the demand as up to 3,000 people a day have turned up to pick pumpkins this year - despite the recent storms turning his patch into something resembling "the Somme".
"It has been mental," said Joe, who only diversified into seasonal picking produce last year following a move from being an agricultural contractor. "I suppose I have been a victim of my own success as last year was the first time I started selling pumpkins, but I have had 3,000 people a day here on a Sunday.
"We have sold six times as many pumpkins than we did last year. It has been absolutely mental. Last Sunday we had to shut the car park four times, and I have had to employ extra people to keep on top of it."
He added that people have still been flooding into the patch, despite Storm Babet affecting the conditions.
"It is like the Somme, but people have been embracing it. It has been unbelievable, but we will have to learn a few lessons for next year," said Joe, adding that in two weeks' time he is set to begin selling Christmas trees.