Thousands of pumpkin pickers pack in to Shrewsbury patch enjoying Halloween boost

Lucie Hamer, five, daughter of Joe Hamer who has seen 3,000 pumpkin pickers a day at his patch

Joe Hamer of Arscott Farm in Pontesford said he has struggled to meet the demand as up to 3,000 people a day have turned up to pick pumpkins this year - despite the recent storms turning his patch into something resembling "the Somme".

"It has been mental," said Joe, who only diversified into seasonal picking produce last year following a move from being an agricultural contractor. "I suppose I have been a victim of my own success as last year was the first time I started selling pumpkins, but I have had 3,000 people a day here on a Sunday.

"We have sold six times as many pumpkins than we did last year. It has been absolutely mental. Last Sunday we had to shut the car park four times, and I have had to employ extra people to keep on top of it."

He added that people have still been flooding into the patch, despite Storm Babet affecting the conditions.