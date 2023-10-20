The newly renamed Henry Tudor Inn 1429 in Shrewsbury's famous Wyle Cop will be re-opening next Friday, and the Shropshire Star was given an early sight of what's in store when customers file through the doors again.
A pub team are putting the final touches to a 'sensitive refurbishment' of a historic Grade I listed town centre inn that is due to re-open next week.
