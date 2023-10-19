Sparks from gas boiler flue, smoke from electric sockets and fumes from cooking keep fire crews busy

Picture: Shropshire Fire & Rescue Service

It was one of a number of emergency calls received by Shropshire Fire & Rescue Service on Wednesday into Thursday which also included a call to smoking electric sockets.

Fire crews from Church Stretton and Craven Arms were sent to Netley, in Dorrington, at 10.49pm on Wednesday along with a utility company.

A spokesperson for Shropshire Fire & Rescue Service said the gas and electricity were isolated and advice was given.

The fire service incident stop message was sent at 11.53pm.

Fire crews also gave advice at another emergency call when they were sent to reports of smoke coming from plug sockets.

A crew from Wellington was sent to Old Heath, Shrewsbury, at 11.13pm.

A spokesperson for Shropshire Fire & Rescue Service said the sockets were isolated by fire service personnel and advice was given. The incident stop message was sent at 11.33pm.

Two Wellington crews were sent to an automatic fire alarm going off at Frizes Leasowe retirement housing complex at Ketley Bank at 12.41am.

When they got there they found it was a false alarm caused by fumes from cooking and they declared the incident over at 12.58am.

The crew from Church Stretton was joined by colleagues from Shrewsbury when they went back to Dorrington at 5.58am.