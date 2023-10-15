Fire crews get called to wheelie bin blaze, false alarms caused by dust and to help out paramedics

Picture: Shropshire Fire & Rescue Service

Crews has also been out to help their colleagues in the ambulance service and to put out a blaze in a wheelie bin.

At 6.24am on Sunday a crew was sent from Shrewsbury fire station to Belvidere Avenue, Shrewsbury, on an urgent call to help West Midlands Ambulance Service. A little over half an hour later they declared their role over.

A 9.33am a crew from Telford Central was sent to an automatic alarm in Westbourne, when they got there they found that it was a false alarm because the early warning system has been set off by dust. The crew stood down at 9.52am.

The fire service's second 'dust' call of the day was at 10.12am. This time a crew from Shrewsbury was scrambled to an automatic alarm at Shrewsbury High School, in Town Walls. This incident was also declared a false alarm due to dust and the crew stood down at 10.59am.

A third automatic fire alarm went off at Dudleston, Ellesmere at 1.11pm on Sunday but this time the cause was not dust but fumes from cooking that had been left unattended cooking. This emergency response was declared over at 1.25pm.

Later on in the afternoon a crew from Wellington was scrambled to deal with a fire in the open at George Street, Dawley at 1.50pm.

When they arrived they found a fire involving a wheelie bin but it didn't take them long to deal with it.