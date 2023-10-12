Ambulances rushing past homes and schools is 'insane', says leader amid plan to relocate hub

Shrewsbury Town Council discussed future plans for the town's ambulance hub to be moved away from Mercian Close, near The Priory, Meole Brace Secondary and Meole Brace Junior schools.
Ambulances rushing to emergencies every 15 minutes from a hub surrounded by homes and schools is "insane", a community leader has said.
Shrewsbury Town Council discussed future plans for the town's ambulance hub to be moved away from Mercian Close, near The Priory, Meole Brace Secondary and Meole Brace Junior schools.