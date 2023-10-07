The Halloween range from Planet Doughnut

Planet Doughnut launched six years ago in Claremont Hill, Shrewsbury, Planet Doughnut now has eight stores across the Midlands and the North West and offers nationwide delivery.

It's Halloween treat, available until October 31 include ‘I’ve Got My Eye On You’ - a white chocolate covered, jam filled doughnut, ‘Dave’ an orange coloured, vanilla flavoured ring doughnut, and ‘Frank’- a bright green, vanilla iced, jam filled take on Frankenstein’s monster, complete with Oreo crumb hair.

Owner Duncan McGregor said: "“We love events like Halloween where we can really let our creative juices flow. We’re bringing back a trio of customer favourites that are the perfect way to celebrate the spookiest time of year.

“Whether you’re hosting a house-full of little monsters, wanting a treat after a trip to the pumpkin patch or something to snack on during a horror film marathon, our Halloween themed doughnuts are the perfect way to celebrate the spookiest month of the year.

“And with three flavours to choose from, it’s definitely all treats and no tricks”