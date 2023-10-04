Picture: Shropshire Fire & Rescue Service

Two fire appliances rushed from the county town fire station to the banks of the River Severn at Pengrove, in Shrewsbury at 9.40am.

A spokesperson for Shropshire Fire & Rescue Service said it was a "small fire in back of bin lorry extinguished using two sets of breathing apparatus and one hose reel jet."

The incident was declared over at 10.34am with the cause thought to be discarded batteries.

Dead batteries thrown away with other waste and recycling, sometimes referred to as zombie batteries, are likely to be crushed or punctured once they are collected and processed.

Some batteries can ignite or even explode when they are damaged. Once this happens, batteries can quickly set fire to other materials in the waste.

Shropshire Council says household batteries can be recycled at most supermarkets and at household recycling centres. Car batteries should be recycled separately.