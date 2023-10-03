Poppy Mary Isabella Russell died at the Princess Royal Hospital (PRH) in Telford on April 11, 2021, an inquest into the newborn's death at Shrewsbury's Shirehall heard on Monday.
A newborn baby died at a Shropshire hospital less than 12 hours after being born because heart rate monitoring during delivery had "not properly or competently" been performed, an inquest has heard.
