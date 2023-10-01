The crash happened just after midnight on Sunday on the A458 between Rowton junction and Cardeston Park.

A spokesperson for West Mercia Police said: "The collision happened this morning (1 October) just after midnight when a grey Range Rover has collided with a group of motorbikes.

"One motorcyclist has sustained serious injuries and sadly another, a 17-year-old, was pronounced dead at the scene. His next of kin has been informed.

"Officers carrying out enquiries into the collision are appealing for witnesses, including any motorists on the road around the time of the collision with dash-cam footage."

The road has remained closed throughout Sunday morning.

National Highways said the A458 was closed in both directions between the A5 (Shrewsbury) and the B4387 (Halfway House) due to a serious collision involving two motorbikes and a car.

"West Mercia Police are on scene and taking the lead with the incident. Due to the nature of the incident collision investigation is required, which is now underway. The road is likely to remain closed for several hours," the agency said.

National Highways has advised drivers heading west to follow the solid diamond diversion symbol:

At the junction of the A5/A458, take the exit to the A5 northbound

Continue along the A5 to its junction with the A483 Mile End roundabout

Take the exit to the A483 southbound and continue to re-join the A483 westbound at Buttington Cross

Eastbound traffic should follow the solid square diversion symbol:

At the junction of the A458/A483, continue on the A483 northbound towards the A5 Mile End roundabout

At the A483/A5 roundabout, take the exit to the A5 southbound

Continue on the A5 southbound to then re-join the A458 eastbound

The police log for the incident is 2-i-01102023.