'A moment of history' - Rainbow flag set to flutter above Shrewsbury for town's first Pride festival

Picture: Shropshire Council

The rainbow flag is an international symbol for pride and can be seen flying proudly, during both the promising times and the difficult ones, all around the world.

At at midday on Friday at Shirehall in Shrewsbury it will be raised and fly for the whole weekend. Organisers say it is a moment of history.

The weekend has involved months of planning, building on LGBT+ History Month in February and Pride Month in June, when Ludlow Pride took place and various events were held in Shrewsbury.

It forms part of ongoing activity not only in Shrewsbury but also across the county to raise the visibility of and engage with the LGBTQ+ community in Shropshire.

Councillor Cecilia Motley, Shropshire Council’s Cabinet member for adult social care, public health and communities, said: “I would like to congratulate the organisers of the very first Shrewsbury Pride ahead of what I am sure will be a wonderful celebratory weekend.

“I would also like to take this opportunity to encourage people who may not be aware of the range of ongoing local activities to have a look and see if they would like to join in. In the meantime, well done again to everyone involved.”

Councillor Lezley Picton, Leader of the Council, said: “It is an absolute pleasure to see Shrewsbury celebrating the diversity of the LGBTQ+ community in this way. The council is delighted to fly the Rainbow Flag in honour of this occasion.”

Ongoing events include monthly LGBTQ+ family activity sessions at Shrewsbury Museum and Art Gallery – which also runs exhibitions and events that mark historical and contemporary members of the LGBTQ+ community.

LGBTQ+ interest books are available at all Shropshire libraries. These are available on the shelves or available on request from smaller branches.

There is a dedicated LGBTQ+ interest section on the Library Service’s free e-book system.

LGBTQ+ emagazines are available via Pressreader. UK e-magazines currently available are Gay Times, HISKIND and Pride Life Magazine, as well as other international publications.

Library staff are currently in the process of redrafting the stock policy which will include a section on equalities to ensure that council stock represents issues around gender and sexuality.

Ludlow Gaymers run weekly events at Ludlow Library.

Events are for members of the LGBTQ+ community aged 16 and above who meet to play designer board games and get to know others within the community .

During Pride Month in June libraries worked with SAND (Safe Aging No Discrimination) displaying information in all branches and running community outreach sessions in larger branches.

Throughout October The Old Market Hall will be screening LGBTQ+ interest films.

A spokesperson for the organisers said: "When we launched Shrewsbury Pride at the start of July, we certainly didn't expect to create what we have.

"We have been delighted to see the local community rally round and pull together and help us create a wonderful celebration of love, inclusivity and diversity.

"At the heart of Pride is community, be this building connections with friends old and new, strengthening bonds between organisations or simply being proud of who we are.

"Wherever you find yourself on the rainbow, friend or ally, you are very welcome.