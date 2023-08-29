WATCH: Young deer spotted in hair-raising visit to Shrewsbury town centre

A tiny deer was seen wandering down Dogpole and Wyle Cop leaving people scratching their heads over where it could have come from.
And the animal had a lucky escape when it had to race across the bottom of the Cop as a car drove down.
The very young deer tentatively made its way onto Wyle Cop, sniffing and looking around as one car passed it.
An eye-witness filmed the animal going back and to across the road making its way down towards Town Walls.
They filmed a heart-stopping moment when the little deer had to flee the road to the pavement as a car approached.
Wherever the young deer had come from it was on its own.