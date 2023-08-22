Shrewsbury pub hosting Harry Fest to raise funds for men's mental health charity

Harry Fest

The Harry Hotspur, Harlescott Lane, Shrewsbury, will be putting on 'Harry Fest' on Saturday, August 26, from midday until late.

Entry to the event is free and involves a BBQ, live music, soft play, a bouncy castle, as well as raffle and auction prizes.

All money raised on the day will go towards Man Up, a charity which raises awareness of men's mental health via videos and annual events.

Callam Hart, at The Harry Hotspur pub said the charity had been chosen by himself and Tanya Dunbar for personal reasons.

"We both feel that men who struggle are not aware of the support widely available to them and don't like to talk about it due to being ashamed or embarrassed," Callam said.

"That’s why we personally chose Man Up as it’s specifically for men.

"We have eight hours of live local singers, lots of activities for children and adults to enjoy starting with a face painter and soft play.

"We will also be doing a live auction on the stage, the top prize being a villa in Cyprus with your own pool for a week, to cocktail master classes to family days out in a caravan in Rhyl.