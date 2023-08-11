The event takes place next month

Carry on Canoeing – with prizes for the best decorated canoe and best dressed canoeist – has been organised by Age UK Shropshire Telford & Wrekin.

It is a chance to get dressed up, theme a canoe and paddle along the river as the sun sets.

Taking place in Shrewsbury on Saturday, September 16, it is a two-hour event with participants setting off from the Porthill Bridge pontoon in The Quarry at 6.30pm.

“Each canoe holds up to three people so why not tell your friends and make up a team?” said the charity’s head of income generation, Catherine McCloy.

“This really does promise to be a funpacked event – and every participant will get a treat-filled goody bag.

“So get yourself a ticket, think of a theme for your canoe and think about your attire for the evening.

“Then, on the night, you can grab yourself a paddle, because it promises to be oar-some!

"Canoes will be provided by “Hire A Canoe” Ltd. And, yes, life jackets will of course be supplied and must be worn at all times.”

Catherine added: “And of course the whole thing is to raise money for a good cause. Age UK Shropshire Telford & Wrekin raises funds to support older people in your community. You can help keep local older people feeling healthy, happy and independent by supporting this event."

For information e-mail fundraising@ageukstw.org.uk or call 01743 233 123.