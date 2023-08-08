Four anglers near Shrewsbury reported for alleged licence offences

By David TooleyShrewsburyPublished: Last Updated: Comments

Four anglers have been reported for alleged rod licence offences in an Environment Agency sting.

The EA's Fisheries Enforcement team in action. Photo: @EnvAgencyMids.
The EA's Fisheries Enforcement team in action. Photo: @EnvAgencyMids.

Officers with the EA's Fisheries Enforcement team have been patrolling near Shrewsbury and have taken action against four alleged offenders.

The Environment Agency Midlands team tweeted: "Our Fisheries Enforcement team have been patrolling near Shrewsbury in Shropshire.

"Four anglers reported for rod licence offences."

The EA's Fisheries Enforcement team in action. Photo: @EnvAgencyMids.

They urged anglers to make sure that they have a licence.

You must have a rod fishing licence for England and Wales if you’re fishing for salmon, trout, freshwater fish, smelt or eel with a rod and line in England and Wales.

You can get a fine of up to £2,500 if you are fishing in these areas and cannot show a valid rod fishing licence when asked.

For more information on licences visit gov.uk/fishing-licences

Shrewsbury
Local Hubs
News
Crime
Environment
David Tooley

By David Tooley

Senior Reporter@TooleyMedia

Senior reporter at the Shropshire Star, focusing on the south of the county. Got a story? Get in touch at david.tooley@mnamedia.co.uk.

Most Read

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News