Four anglers near Shrewsbury reported for alleged licence offences

Officers with the EA's Fisheries Enforcement team have been patrolling near Shrewsbury and have taken action against four alleged offenders.
They urged anglers to make sure that they have a licence.
You must have a rod fishing licence for England and Wales if you’re fishing for salmon, trout, freshwater fish, smelt or eel with a rod and line in England and Wales.
You can get a fine of up to £2,500 if you are fishing in these areas and cannot show a valid rod fishing licence when asked.
For more information on licences visit gov.uk/fishing-licences
