Shropshire scouts headed to South Korea for international jamboree

Megan Macdonald leaving Heathrow for South Korea.

Scouts from nearly every country on the planet come together once every four years for the event.

This year it takes place in Gunsan-si, South Korea. It is the second time in the country has hosted the event after the 17th World Scout Jamboree was held in the country in 1991.

The scouts, who are aged 14 to 18, will learn skills new skills, experience new cultures, and make international bonds with fellow scouts.

Those heading to the jamboree will also have the opportunity of exploring Seoul for three days and visiting the Demilitarized Zone (DMZ) – where they will see the original demarcation line between North Korea and South Korea, created at the end of the Second World War.

The Shropshire scouts will be joining 4,500 others from across the UK, and more than 45,000 others from almost every country in the world.

The county scouts hail from Church Stretton, Craven Arms, Leighton, Little Stretton, Lyneal and Upper Magna, and spoke of their excitement as they set off from Heathrow.

One of them, Frankie Carr, 17, said: "I actually turn 18 in South Korea, how awesome is that. I want to experience as much as I can about the culture of Korea, totally immersed.

"The water sports looks so cool, and great as it’s going to be so hot out there. My sister lives in Korea too and is hopefully going to meet us on one of the day trips out."

Megan Macdonald, 14, said: “The palace trip looks awesome, it’s so beautiful in the photos and what an amazing chance to get to know the culture and history of a country that is so different to our own.

"It’s tough sometimes being the youngest, but it is also brilliant fun. For the culture day we are doing Welsh cakes, Welsh songs and tea as we are a mixture of Shropshire and Welsh young people.

"The scouts from Hawaii and Japan will be great to link with as I adore both their cultures as well as the wildlife and ecology of both of their countries.

"For the cultural exchange day we are taking Eccles Cakes and dressing up as Welsh ladies in traditional Welsh attire. We have a song to teach them and have a powerpoint about famous people from Shropshire."

Freddie Westall, 15, said: “I am so excited to go paragliding, I have never been before and it looks awesome. The DMZ intrigues me, it’s totally safe but there are nerves around how North Korea will look. It certainly is an unusual place for a 15 year old to say they have been to. I have some kit to swap and two bucket hats, I am happy to swap with any country and want to absorb so much culture surrounding me and make connections from all over the world."

Alex Berry, 14 said: “I’m looking forward to the water sports, it will be very different to what we usually do as scouts. I am also one of the youngest in the unit. The DMZ is something that not many people can say they have been to, I didn’t realise we would be going until recently so it will be a unique experience especially at a young age.

"I want to meet people from as many countries as possible and learn about many cultures too, I have lots of swaps of badges, water bottle and hats to exchange. It’s going to be a brilliant jamboree."

Rowan Luckeporrsor, 14, said: "I’m the youngest in the unit, but my best friend is the eldest in the unit and we make a good team. I am looking forward to going hiking and getting outdoors on adventurous activities, hopefully we get out into the national park as it looks beautiful. I am very excited about the museum and the culture days as I love learning about history.

"My grandad served for the British Army in the Korean War so I am proud to go out and see where he was. It is going to be amazing.”

Holly Millington, 15, said: “I am so excited for all of the activities that we’ll be doing in Korea. I can’t believe we will be able to go on an air balloon ride.

"My brother was able to go to the last scouts jamboree and he said it was the best experience of his life so I am so excited to now experience it for myself.”

Chief Scout Bear Grylls said: "Scouts from all corners of the UK are travelling over 12 hours to South Korea for the 25th World Scouts Jamboree. This year 4,500 young people from the UK and 40,000 others from nearly every country on the planet are coming together to take on new adventures, make lifelong friendships and experience this once in a life time opportunity.

"The theme of the jamboree this year is to "Draw your Dream", representing our willingness to accept young people's ideas and opinions, and create an opportunity for them to make their Jamboree dreams come true.