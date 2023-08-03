Dali and deep house music at Shrewsbury Museum's next late-night event

Poster for the Late Night event

Museum Late will be offering the last chance to see the Salvador Dali exhibits as part of the Shrewsbury Arts Trail with an opportunity to enjoy immersive music and a light show too.

Shrewsbury light artist Andy McKeown has designed an immersive experience for visitors and vinyl-playing DJs Natural Selections will be exploring the deeper side of house music.

Visitors will also be able to design their own surrealist work, enjoy surrealist film and capture some snaps in a photo booth.

The late-night event will take place on Friday, September 1.

Lezley Picton, leader of Shropshire Council, said: “Museum Late events are a great way to enjoy our exhibits in a uniquely different way, and are already exciting a lot of interest.

“Grab your glowsticks and get those tickets booked; it sounds like a night not to be missed.”

Tickets for Museum Late cost £15 and include the first drink. The event begins at 7pm and there is a licensed bar.