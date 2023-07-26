Replacement windows approved for protected signal box

Crewe Junction Signal Box. Photo: Google

Network Rail had asked Shropshire Council to grant permission for work to its Grade II listed Crewe Junction Signal Box, outside Shrewsbury railway station.

The council's planning department has now signed off on the proposal, saying the plan provides the best opportunity to protect the building.

The signal box is still in use and the state of the windows was reportedly causing issues for staff working in the building.

The work approved will allow Network Rail to replace the timber window units that sit on the upper wooden-clad level of the building, which is positioned on Cross Street next to the railway bridge, just north-east of the Shrewsbury town centre.

A report from the council said: "The windows at this high level have become increasingly degraded such that they are in a dilapidated state as demonstrated in the report submitted with this application.

"The existing windows are noted to be single glazed and have been painted shut, are in poor condition and are leaking which is causing issues to the staff which man the building at this high level.

"The works propose the removal of the existing windows along this top level of the building and will see the windows replaced with double glazed sashes with the glazing bars and detailing to replicate the existing windows as closely as possible in order to retain the visual appearance of the building as it stands currently."

The replacements will be handmade timber windows, which will be "fully functional" and allow for a "safer working environment and protection of the listed building".

The Crewe Junction Signal Box is described as being built in 1902-03.

It is made of bricks with a weatherboarded top storey and slate roof, in a tall narrow four storey design.

Its listing entry notes: "The signal box is part of an outstanding group of buildings associated with the Shrewsbury Station improvements at the turn of the century including the railway station itself and the Severn Bridge Junction signal box."

The building is located next to the railway bridge at the corner of Cross and Chester Streets, and is within the boundaries of the Shrewsbury Conservation Area.

Explaining the decision to approve the work Shropshire Council planning officer Kate Rolfe said: "The submission has satisfactorily demonstrated that the existing window units at the top level to the listed signal box are in a very poor state of repair and replacement is the best option to allow for protection of the building.