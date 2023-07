Castle Walk footbridge

The alarm was raised at the Castle Walk footbridge in Castlefields at 4.30pm on Wednesday.

Police, ambulance and the fire service all responded to 999 calls.

A spokesperson for Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service said four fire appliances including the Water Rescue Unit were mobilised from Shrewsbury, Telford Central and Wellington.

"Assistance was given to police and the casualty was left in the care of the police," the spokesperson said.