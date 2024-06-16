Firefighters called to 'possible electrics burning' in house fire

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service received a call at 8.15pm on Saturday, reporting a fire on Shrewsbury Road, in Bomere Heath.

One fire crew was sent to the incident from Shrewsbury Fire Station.

A statement from the fire service said: "Incident involved smell of burning involving possible electrics. Fire crews isolated electrics and advised electrics should remain isolated until tested."

Crews were finished at the scene by 8.32pm.