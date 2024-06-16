Firefighters called to 'possible electrics burning' in house fire
Firefighters were sent to a property fire in Shrewsbury last night.
By Luke Powell
Published
Watch more of our videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service received a call at 8.15pm on Saturday, reporting a fire on Shrewsbury Road, in Bomere Heath.
One fire crew was sent to the incident from Shrewsbury Fire Station.
A statement from the fire service said: "Incident involved smell of burning involving possible electrics. Fire crews isolated electrics and advised electrics should remain isolated until tested."
Crews were finished at the scene by 8.32pm.