Police locate 23-year-old wanted for prison recall

West Mercia Police have said they have located a 23-year-old man who was wanted on recall to prison.

Ronan Hutchinson has been located
Earlier this week, the force appealed for help in locating Ronan Hutchinson, who had links to the Shrewsbury area.

In an update, a spokesperson for West Mercia Police said: "Further to our appeal to trace a man who was wanted on recall to prison, a 23 year old man has been arrested.

"Thank you to everyone who shared our appeal and helped us locate the man."

