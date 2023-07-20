Police locate 23-year-old wanted for prison recall

Birmingham-based street artist makes little Shrewsbury girl's dreams come true after she receives painting of herself
West Mercia Police have said they have located a 23-year-old man who was wanted on recall to prison.
Earlier this week, the force appealed for help in locating Ronan Hutchinson, who had links to the Shrewsbury area.
In an update, a spokesperson for West Mercia Police said: "Further to our appeal to trace a man who was wanted on recall to prison, a 23 year old man has been arrested.
"Thank you to everyone who shared our appeal and helped us locate the man."